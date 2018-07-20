LaPolitics: Candidates of faith may be trend to watch

A rather holy wave may be building for the 2019 election cycle in the form of pastors and faith-based advocates qualifying as candidates, according to Rev. Gene Mills, the executive director of the Louisiana Family Forum.

While Mills’ forecast applies largely to next year’s House and Senate races, along with a few down-ballot items, there could be at least one statewide contest as well playing host to contenders from the forum’s flock.

“I have a number of friends who are considering running for office, a number of pastors from across the state who are even considering stepping down to step over,” Mills said during the season-closing episode of The LaPolitics Report podcast recently.

State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, is among the latest to make the leap from the ranks of faith advocates to the halls of the Legislature. Edmonds was formerly a LFF vice president—and now he’s a candidate for secretary of state as well.

Meanwhile, former state Rep. Tony Perkins, who co-founded LFF and is now the president of the Family Research Council, was probably among the first from these far-right ranks to cross over in Baton Rouge.

Mills said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Perkins on a ballot again one day, too, although he clarified that Perkins has no such immediate plans. Asked about party politics, Mills sought higher ground—much higher.

“I don’t trust the donkey,” Mills said. “I don’t trust the elephant. I’m here to represent the Lion of the Tribe of Judah and the Lamb of God.”

