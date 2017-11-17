‘LaPolitics’: Busy day at the Capitol; Political Hall of Fame class announced

All of the top money committees from the House and Senate, save the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, were scheduled to gavel in this morning at the Capitol. But it’s the meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, slated for 9:30 a.m., that’s generating the most buzz. For a third time, lawmakers placed debate time on their agenda for a set of contract extensions crafted by the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards. The governor wants the committee to approve a 23-month, $15.4 billion extension package for the companies involved in managing parts of the state’s Medicaid program. Republicans on the budget committee were expected to once again block that request in the hopes that the Health Department seeks out more savings in the contracts between now and Dec. 11. Members of the Dedicated Fund Review Subcommittee planned to meet mid-morning as well. That’s the panel investigating Louisiana’s protected funds, which some lawmakers want more flexibility in accessing, especially during a budget crunch. The protected funds being reviewed today involve agriculture, pesticide, hunting, fishing, fossil fuels and environmental quality. The subcommittee hopes to recommend some changes to the Legislature in 2018.



—The 2018 Political Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on March 10—the last Saturday before the opening of the next regular session—at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Next year’s induction class includes the late state Rep. Avery Alexander, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, former state Rep. Quentin Dastugue, columnist James Gill, former state Rep. Charlie Lancaster, former Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand, the late Alton Ochsner Sr., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and the Braden family, for the “Political Family of Officeholders Award.”



They said it: “This is doing my work for me, this election.” —Secretary of State Tom Schedler, on the need for election reform in light of recent turnout, in The Associated Press

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.