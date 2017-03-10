‘LaPolitics’: Americans For Prosperity gears up for gas tax fight, plus new TOPS conditions in the works

The Louisiana chapter of Americans For Prosperity is preparing to be just as involved in the upcoming regular session as it was in the 2016 sessions. That means targeted mailers, door-to-door operations and robocalls in legislative districts as well as digital media buys. State director John Kay says AFP will be making a big push against any kind of gas tax and any effort to extend the additional penny sales tax past 2018. “We could be interested in broadening the sales tax base if it’s coupled with a decrease in the sales tax rate or even an income tax change that moves us to revenue neutral,” Kay says. “But broadening the base in exchange for letting the (temporary additional sales tax) penny fall off, like it is supposed to do, is unacceptable.” AFP will likewise advocate for spending reforms in the regular session.

—Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, says he is filing legislation for the regular session that will require TOPS graduates to work and pay taxes in Louisiana. His plan would force grads to work for a span of time that equals the duration of their TOPS award. “If they’re on TOPS for four years, then they will need to work and file tax returns for four years here,” Luneau says. “It’s an incentive to keep our kids in Louisiana.” While the details are still being worked out, the senator says a potential penalty for noncompliance could be repayment of 50% of to the total TOPS award, under an installment plan.

—They said it: “I’m optimistic, but I’m certainly not delusional.” —Gov. John Bel Edwards, on the prospects for budget and tax reform, in the American Press