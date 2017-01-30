Lane Regional Medical Center taps Florida hospital leader and Army veteran as its next CEO

After a five month search, Lane Regional Medical Center has a selected a new chief executive officer to succeed CEO Randy Olson, who is retiring after nearly 14 years with the hospital to spend more time with his family.

Larry Meese—who has served as CEO of Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida, for the past eight years—has been unanimously selected by the hospital’s board of directors to lead Lane as its next CEO, the hospital announced today. He will begin his new job on Feb. 21.

“Larry has a track record of strong leadership skills, service line growth and strategic knowledge of the healthcare industry, which makes him exceptionally qualified to successfully lead Lane into the future,” says Gaynell Young, board chair, in a prepared statement.

Meese, a Pennsylvania native and 10-year U.S. Army veteran, earned his undergraduate degree from Washington University in St. Louis and an MBA from Cornell University. He will reside in Zachary with his wife, Jeanine, and two sons.

“We are looking forward to moving to Zachary and creating long-lasting relationships by becoming involved in the community and its many organizations,” Meese says in a prepared statement. “It is a privilege for me to continue the great work of Mr. Olson, and I am committed to ensuring the highest quality patient care and extraordinary customer service the region knows and expects.”