Landry sues US Corps of Engineers for loss of Louisiana coastline

Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the federal government today, accusing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of failing to protect Louisiana’s coastline.

The lawsuit, filed in a Lafayette federal court, says the Intercoastal Waterway, which the Corps maintains, has contributed to the state’s land loss, saltwater intrusion, and coastal erosion.

Rene Poche, the Corps’ public affairs specialist, says the agency cannot comment on pending litigation. Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards complained Landry did not consult with the administration or the Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority about his lawsuit.

“It’s unfortunate that the agency charged with developing strategies for dealing with coastal wetlands was not consulted at all,” a statement from the governor’s office says. “While coastal restoration is a top priority of Gov. Edwards, as evidenced by the significant work we have done over the last two years to expedite projects, we will review the lawsuit once the language is provided to us and determine the best path forward for the state.”

Landry’s lawsuit centers on the Intercoastal Waterway, which Congress authorized and approved for funding in the 1920s. During that time, Louisiana landowners also granted a limited right to the federal government to build what’s now the waterway.

The Corps sought and received a servitude—that limited it to 300 feet of land use—to build and maintain the waterway, Landry says. But over time, it failed to keep the waterway confined to the agreed to parcel of land. Today the channel is as much as 900 feet wide in certain locations.

“The failure of the Corps to maintain and preserve the servitude has caused thousands of acres of land along our coast to be lost,” says Landry, who filed the federal lawsuit on the state’s behalf. “The Corps is in direct violation of their servitude agreement. Our lawsuit demands that the Corps be enjoined from any further violations of its servitude and restore the damage caused by those violations.”

Landry’s office says the lawsuit was filed with the support of Rep. Garret Graves, the former CPRA chairman and a member of the House committee with Corps oversight.

“This is the same Corps of Engineers that enforces rules and files suit against Americans when they damage or destroy wetlands. It is far time that they be held accountable to the same rules,” Graves says. “Our wetlands, our lands and our environment are no less important. This lawsuit ensures that the hypocrisy ends now.”