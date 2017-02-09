Landry accuses Edwards of targeting attorney general’s office for budget cuts

The latest flashpoint between Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry centers on money, with the statewide elected officials sparring over budget cuts sought by Edwards to help close a $304 million midyear deficit.

As The Associated Press reports, the Democratic governor’s budget-rebalancing plan, released this week, recommends the Republican attorney general’s office for $6 million in reductions.

Landry described the proposal as devastating to his more than $72 million budget for the financial year that ends June 30. He says it would ravage his office’s ability to target child pornography, pursue fraudulent contracts, defend abortion restrictions and chase money owed to the state.

“The governor is jeopardizing the services performed by the Louisiana Department of Justice,” Landry says in a statement that suggested Edwards targeted his office because of partisan politics.

Edwards’ office says the attorney general is exaggerating the effect of the proposed cut and has been uncooperative in helping to trim state spending.

“Insinuating that Gov. Edwards is limiting the attorney general’s ability to prosecute child pornography or pro-life cases is outright false,” Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says in a statement that suggested Landry was mismanaging money, causing his own financial problems.

Lawmakers will decide whether to support Edwards’ cut proposal in a special session that begins Monday to rebalance the state’s $27 billion operating budget. It’s not the first time the Legislature has been inserted into a dispute between the statewide elected officials.

Edwards and Landry have sparred repeatedly since they took office last year, in the Legislature and in court. Landry is considered a possible challenger to Edwards in the 2019 governor’s race.

The Associated Press has the full story.