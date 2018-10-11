News alert: St. George organizers to submit petition signatures Monday

AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

It’s important that you know the domain for Daily Report has changed. Make sure Daily Report keeps arriving in your inbox with just a few simple steps. Get more information.

Landmark Bank pays $1M for former Business First Bank building in Zachary

Holly Duchmann
October 11, 2018

Clinton-based Landmark Bank bought Business First Bank’s former Zachary branch on Church Street for $1 million, according to sales documents.

The building, located next to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Zachary branch, has a banking history, previously serving as a branch for American Gateway Bank.

Landmark Bank has three locations, according to its website, including a branch on Plank Road in Zachary, roughly five miles from from the building purchased earlier this week. A representative of Landmark Bank was not immediately available for comment.

There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!