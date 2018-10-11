Landmark Bank pays $1M for former Business First Bank building in Zachary

Clinton-based Landmark Bank bought Business First Bank’s former Zachary branch on Church Street for $1 million, according to sales documents.

The building, located next to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library Zachary branch, has a banking history, previously serving as a branch for American Gateway Bank.

Landmark Bank has three locations, according to its website, including a branch on Plank Road in Zachary, roughly five miles from from the building purchased earlier this week. A representative of Landmark Bank was not immediately available for comment.