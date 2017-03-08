How to land the perfect intern

Two years into law school, Emily Umhoefer couldn’t decide on which type of law she wanted practice.

As Business Report details in a feature from the current issue, Umhoefer, seeking clarity, turned to an internship, landing a highly coveted position as a judicial intern at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana

Working in the chambers of Judge Shelly Dick, Umhoefer says the internship provided much needed direction, invaluable experience and a new appreciation for all aspects of her field.

“I got way more out of it than I expected to,” says Umhoefer, who has since decided on a career in criminal law. “It brought the legal education experience out of the book in a real way.”

As Umhoefer’s experience shows, an internship can play a critical role in a student’s professional development. And if managed correctly, employers can also reap big benefits from bringing on an intern.

“It’s very time consuming, but if done correctly, the company’s reputation in the community grows and benefits from it,” says Helene Wall, a human resources consultant with Postlethwaite & Netterville. In addition to managing her own intern, Wall regularly guides clients through developing internship programs and can even help them land the perfect intern.

“I want to make sure on the front end there is a clear understanding of the objective for bringing in an intern,” Wall says. “Have you decided that an employee is not the right route, and what is more attractive to you about the internship?”

In Wall’s experience, companies will cite various motives for bringing on an intern. Maybe it’s to temporarily staff up for a big project without hiring full-time employees. For some, it’s about recruiting new employees. And for others, it’s about paying it forward.

“Oftentimes, I’ll have clients tell me, ‘I had a great mentor starting out, and I think the intern program is a great chance for me to help educate some of these young people coming out of college,’” Wall explains. “So they like it from a cultural perspective, and that’s when it can really be beneficial for both parties.”

