A land-based casino in Baton Rouge? Task force weighs possibility

Changes could be coming to how the state regulates casinos, and—should that happen—the Belle of Baton Rouge will likely get a makeover.

The Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Task Force, created last year to study the state’s rules for casinos, is wrapping up its work and is expected to issue recommendations to the Legislature ahead of next spring’s regular session.

Though recommendations haven’t been finalized, the state’s foremost casino regulator, Ronnie Jones, says he thinks the task force will probably suggest allowing some form of land-based gaming.

“We were one of first states to go with riverboat casino model, (and) we’re one of the last states to dispose of it,” says Jones, who is chair of both the task force and the state’s Gaming Control Board. “I suspect that’s probably going to be the primary recommendation of the task force.”

Louisiana casinos are legally required to be vessels. Even the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel, a sprawling, $368-million project in south Baton Rouge, is technically a boat and has a paddle wheel and deck hands. A L’Auberge spokesperson declined to comment on what kind of plans the company has if rules are changed next year.

The Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards would have to sign off any proposed changes, but the casino industry is already touting promises of economic development through the renovating and moving of riverboats to land.

The task force has heard from the owners or CEOs of nearly all 15 casinos operating in Louisiana—though it will almost certainly not issue more licenses to grow that number, Jones says. Anthony Rodio, the CEO of Tropicana Entertainment, told the task force the Belle of Baton Rouge would move on land if the rules are changed.

In a presentation before the task force this summer, Rodio even offered up renderings of what the large indoor atrium downtown could look like if he is allowed to move off the Mississippi River, where the current riverboat casino is docked. Belle officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, says whether the casinos move from one side of the levee to the other doesn’t matter much from his perspective, but it could be big for the Belle. Still, he would have an issue with land-based casinos expanding way off-site into other parts of downtown.

“Nobody is going to be sympathetic to the gaming industry,” acknowledges Wade Duty, the industry representative on the task force.

At the same time, Duty said the “vast majority” of casino operators would probably explore some move onshore if allowed, and that could allow a more “integrated” development of retail and restaurants to accompany the gaming spaces. Jones notes the rule change likely wouldn’t open up land-based gaming entirely, operators would be restricted to space next to their current boats.

The other main ideas being discussed are changes to state taxes on casinos and changes to the state’s 30,000-square-foot restriction on gaming space.

“There’s no sentiment among members to expand gaming in the state,” Jones says. “I’m just hopeful we have an opportunity here to bring some sanity back to (that) industry.”

