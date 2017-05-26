Lakeside Villas undergoing $15M expansion

Lakeside Villas at 2455 Weldwood Drive is undergoing a roughly $15.5 million expansion that would bring an additional 144 units to the multifamily development.

Doster Construction Co. Assistant Project Manager Trey Early says says construction on phase two of the multifamily complex began Feb. 22 and is expected to be completed next April.

There are currently 224 units at Lakeside Villas, which is located off Interstate 12 near Millerville Road. Once phase two is complete, the multifamily development will have a total of 368 apartments.

The Alabama-based company says phase two will include construction of five new buildings and a new clubhouse on about 7.5 acres. Early says new one-bedroom apartments will be about 800 square feet and two-bedrooms will be about 1,100 square feet.

Key Real Estate of New Orleans owns the multifamily development, and Humphreys and Partners is the architect.

Doster is also constructing The Springs at Juban Crossing, a 272-unit multifamily at 10077 Juban Crossing Blvd. Wisconsin-based Continental Properties owns the development.

Last year, the construction management firm was selected as a subcontractor for the Nicholson Gateway project.

—Alexandria Burris