Our Lady of the Lake opening north Baton Rouge ER next month

Our Lady of the Lake will start accepting patients with acute illnesses and injuries at its north Baton Rouge emergency room at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the hospital announced today.

The 8,000-square-foot facility is located adjacent to the existing LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic on Airline Highway, between North Foster and McClelland drives.

Emergency physicians will staff the facility 24 hours a day, seven days week and will treat most conditions except severe cases like gunshot wounds and strokes. The facility will have eight treatment rooms, on-site CT and X-ray imaging, and a full-service lab and pharmacy.

OLOL officials broke ground on the facility in January. Minor work, like adding signage, is ongoing but should wrap up soon, says OLOL spokeswoman Lauren Davidson.

The emergency room will be the first to operate in north Baton Rouge since the closure of the Baton Rouge General Hospital Mid City emergency room in early 2015. Prior to that the Earl K. Long Charity Hospital emergency room was shuttered in 2013.

State officials brokered a deal with OLOL last year to open the facility, following a public outcry about the emergency care void in north Baton Rouge. The deal was part of state’s renegotiated contract for OLOL to provide charity medical care.