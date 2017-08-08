LABI releases 2017 legislative scorecard

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has released its 2017 Legislative Scorecard, giving high marks to five Baton Rouge area state lawmakers for casting favorable votes on pro-business issues.

Sen. Eddie Lambert of Gonzales and Rep.Tony Bacala, of Prairieville and Steve Carter, Paula Davis, Franklin Foil—all Republicans from Baton Rouge—were named “LABI All-Stars” for scoring 90% or higher on legislation selected for the analysis.

LABI grades legislators across the state on their support or lack thereof, for LABI Initiatives. The 2017 Scorecard details votes taken on 21 measures that would affect the state’s economy, employers and business climate.

Republicans Sen. Dan Claitor and Rep. Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge as well as Reps. Johnny Berthelot of Gonzales, Major Thibaut of New Roads and Democrat Chad Brown of Plaquemine were named “LABI Honorable Mentions” for scoring 80% or higher on bills selected for the scorecard analysis.