LABI gives four Baton Rouge area lawmakers a perfect pro-business score

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has released its 2025 Legislative Scorecard, highlighting lawmakers who supported pro-business legislation during this year’s regular session.

This edition of the scorecard details how they voted on 19 key bills on issues impacting Louisiana’s business community.

Each year, LABI works with its membership to determine the issues most important to Louisiana’s economy and develops a guide for policy development and advocacy efforts in state government, which then informs how lawmakers are rated for the scorecard.

“Louisiana is done with ‘good enough,’” said Will Green, LABI president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “This session, LABI continued to work with legislators to reject the status quo and fight for real reforms to transform our economy, strengthen our workforce, and send a message that Louisiana is open for business. The 2025 Legislative Scorecard is more than just a report card—it’s a reflection of who stood up for free enterprise when it mattered most.”

This year, 75 lawmakers scored above 80% on bills LABI identified as important to Louisiana’s business community. Leading the high scorers: 13 legislators who were named “Most Valuable Policymakers,” getting the maximum points for supporting bills important to LABI.

Those legislators in the Capital Region are:

Sen. Rick Edmonds, Baton Rouge

Sen. Valarie Hodges, Denham Springs

Rep. Paula Davis, Baton Rouge

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, Baton Rouge

See the full scorecard.