Labeling coronavirus a pandemic gives employers added rights 

Now officially labeled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus—or COVID-19—has triggered a number of new rules under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Because of the pandemic status, employers have the legal right to take an employee’s temperature to check for fever and can send employees home if they display flu-like symptoms, says Greg Rouchell, a labor and employment attorney with Adams and Reese in New Orleans, in a roundup of the new rules.

If an employee calls in sick or misses work, employers have the right to ask if they have flu-like symptoms or ask why they have been absent if they suspect it is for medical reasons, Rouchell says.

Other employer rights include:

Companies can ask if an employee was exposed to the virus after traveling, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Companies can encourage employees to work from home.

Employers can implement handwashing and infection control policies, and require employees to wear protective equipment such as face masks or gloves.

Employers cannot, however, ask symptom-free employees if they have a medical condition that could make them vulnerable to the virus. They also cannot require employees to get a flu vaccine, Rouchell says.

Read the full guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission here.