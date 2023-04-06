Kim Mulkey and her team are inspiring girls in Baton Rouge and beyond 

Last Friday, just hours before Kim Mulkey and the Lady Tigers took the court for their Final Four showdown against Virginia Tech, a class of kindergarten girls at Parkview Baptist School were practicing their Mulkey squats and running up and down a basketball court in high heels.

Dressed in outfits inspired by those Mulkey has garnered so much attention for this season, this was a class spirit day driven by girl power. But this wasn’t an isolated event. All across Baton Rouge—and beyond—girls of all ages have found ways to channel Mulkey. And while this is certainly because of her team’s national championship win—the first in LSU basketball history for either men or women—the reason for Mulkey mania goes much deeper than just the record-breaking number of points the team clocked on the court.

“You know, most of the coaches we know around here are men,” says Parkview Baptist early learning director Cathy Wilson, who helped to oversee a day of Kim Mulkey-inspired lessons for the school’s kindergarten class. “I think it’s exciting for the girls to have someone they can root for. Kim shows what determination, hard work and being yourself can accomplish.”

Throughout this basketball season, Mulkey has redefined what it looks like to be a woman in athletics. Her out-of-the-box outfits, designed largely by local Louisiana designers, draw a stark contrast to those of her opponents, their sequins, feathers and flowers bringing something previously foreign to the basketball court. And sure, clothes are only skin deep. But it’s the impact these outfits have had that really matters, and they have served to inspire a whole new audience to take notice of women’s basketball and the success that comes when you’re unapologetically yourself.

