Kentucky developer plans 204-unit apartment complex at Nicholson and Gardere

A Louisville, Kentucky-based development company specializing in affordable housing plans to build a 204-unit complex called Meadows at Nicholson at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Gardere Lane.

LDG Development, represented by co-principal Chris Dischinger, recently closed on a $2 million deal to buy a roughly 10-acre site for the development. The seller was GAA-Nicholson Commercial LLC, which is based in Atlanta and was represented by J. David DeShong.

LDG spokesperson Christi Lanier-Robinson says the company hopes to break ground on the complex, which will consist of two- and three-bedroom units, in August. However, she adds there’s no set timeline for construction, which can typically run about 18 months.

“Once they break ground we’ll have a more definite timeline,” she says.

All of the units at the Meadows at Nicholson will be affordable housing, meaning those who earn about 60% of the area’s median income will qualify to rent an apartment in the complex, Lanier-Robinson says.

The land purchase is not the LDG’s first development into the Baton Rouge multifamily housing market. The company developed Mallard Lakes on Greenwell Springs Road, Woodcrest Apartment on Lobdell Boulevard and the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway. LDG also has complexes in New Orleans and in Lafayette.

