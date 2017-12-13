Kennedy wants Louisiana to collect unpaid taxes from former State Police superintendent’s taxpayer-funded perks

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is asking Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Kim Robinson to collect unpaid state income taxes on taxpayer-funded perks former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson received during his tenure as a state official.

In an article published earlier this month, The Advocate reported it had obtained a state auditor’s report that raises questions about the benefits—like free housing, hotel stays during Mardi Gras and dry cleaning—Edmonson received during his nine-year tenure. A final copy of the report has yet to be released.

Kennedy today released a letter in which he says Edmonson should have calculated the fair market value of the fringe benefits he received and reported them as taxable income.

“It is clear from the draft of the state Legislative Auditor’s Office report obtained by news media that Col. Edmonson received taxpayer-funded perks that constituted taxable income,” he writes.

The senator, who also uses the letter to take swipe at Gov. John Bel Edwards, goes on to say that Edmonson is not above the law.

“Col. Edmonson is not above the law merely because he was a member of Gov. Edwards’ cabinet. In fact, he took on an added responsibility as a public servant to conduct himself with honor and honesty,” he wrote. “He also cannot be allowed to shirk his tax obligations when Louisiana families and businesses are struggling with a higher tax burden.”

Edwards’ office in a response says it welcomes any interest in making government more transparent and strive to protect and honor the taxpayers.

“However, it is worth noting that Sen. Kennedy was treasurer under Gov. Jindal for 8 years when this agreement was put into place, but said absolutely nothing. This indicates that he’s not interested in protecting taxpayers, but rather playing politics as usual,” the statement says. “With so much going on in Congress, like the reauthorization of CHIP that expired under his watch, you’d think he’d be focused on his own job. Our administration will follow the law, and we’ll await the final audit report.”

