How to keep your smartened-up home safe from hackers

More people are getting voice-activated speakers and other smart devices for convenience and security. But doing so could also be giving hackers a key to their homes.

Many devices from reputable manufacturers have safeguards built in, but those can’t guarantee against hacks. Gadgets from startups and no-name brands may offer little or no protection.

Before buying one, here are some risks to assess.

Listening in: Speakers with built-in microphones are increasingly popular. Many of these devices are constantly listening for your commands, but what if you’re having private conversations at home? Are they getting sent over the internet? In some cases, sound recordings will only leave home when you trigger the device. You might have to speak a command phrase like “OK Google” or press a button to get the device’s attention. Check before buying to make sure a product includes such safeguards. Some gadgets go further and have a mute button to disable the microphone completely. Amazon says its mute function involves disconnecting the circuit, so that hackers cannot override the intent.

Watching you: Online security cameras such as the Cam IQ let you check in on your pets or kids when you’re not home. They also typically store video online, so you can see whether your housekeeper actually cleaned the kitchen last week. Some services routinely send video to online storage; others do so only when triggered by a sound or motion. If you want to be very careful, you might want to turn the camera to face the wall when you’re home. You might also want to turn off the microphone, since it could capture background conversations. Or just unplug the camera altogether

Digital trails: Smart locks let you unlock doors with an app, so you can let in guests even when you’re not home. Burglars might try to hack the system, though it’s often easier for them to just break a window. Some rental properties are also turning to smart locks to control access. When you move out, the landlord can automatically disable your digital key. But these systems also let landlords track your whereabouts and those of your guests. If you create a guest key that’s used daily, for instance, the landlord might suspect you have an unauthorized occupant. Even if you own the home, these keys can leave a digital trail. In a child-custody dispute, for instance, your ex might subpoena the records to learn that you’ve been staying out late on school nights.

