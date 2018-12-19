Kean Miller partner to take over BRAC board chair

Kean Miller litigation partner Randy Cangelosi will serve as chair of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber board for 2019, BRAC announced today.



“Randy has been an active and involved leader for the Baton Rouge area. He is focused and dynamic, and we look forward to his leadership as board chair,” says Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC, in a prepared statement.

Cangelosi succeeds Ric Kearny, who served as BRAC board chair in 2018. He has more than 25 years of legal experience, BRAC says, and has built strong connections with industrial and commercial businesses through his work.



“The nine parishes that comprise the greater Baton Rouge area are growing and offer many opportunities. As a community, we should strive to capitalize on the important developments in the area,” says Cangelosi, adding that the area needs to use the current momentum to keep working to improve job growth, infrastructure and education in the region.