KC’s Grill to open at site of former City Pork Kitchen & Pie in early November

The second iteration of the Prairieville-based KC’s Grill is expected to open in early November in the space formerly home to City Pork Kitchen & Pie on Exchequer Drive.

Kenny Carr, the owner of KC’s Grill on Perkins Road near Airline Highway, says he’s made some small changes to the space and is now waiting on health inspectors to give him the go-ahead. He’s shooting for a Nov. 6 opening but says it could be earlier.

“We’ll probably have a couple test nights,” Carr says. “Especially with the lunch crowds this place gets, you’ve really got to be on top of your game.”

The space became available in August after the two owners of City Pork split the business, shuttering the Kitchen & Pie location. Almost immediately, Carr began pursuing the space for his second location.

For the Baton Rouge spot, Carr is partnering with Chris Haven. Both formerly worked at Sammy’s Grill, and Carr says his menu has some similar themes. KC’s Grill offers a range of items, including po-boys, salads, steaks, seafood, pasta and gumbo. The new location is larger than the original and will hold upwards of 170 people.

The restaurant, which is in a busy business park in south Baton Rouge, will cater to a more business-oriented clientele than his Prairieville location, Carr says, and will only be open for breakfast and lunch. He plans to add a brunch menu two months after opening and will eventually serve boiled crawfish.

—Sam Karlin