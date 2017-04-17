How Katie Green uses holistic therapy to heal chronic ailments

Katie Green isn’t shy about telling you her business is often a last resort for some of her patients.

As Business Report details in the current Entrepreneur feature in the new issue, Green, the owner of Green Living Holistic Health & Therapy, is one of just a handful of health practitioners in the city that offer a holistic, or whole body, approach to wellness.

As a collegiate track and cross country athlete at LSU, Green was plagued by frequent injuries that caused her to spend more time in doctors’ offices than on the track.

“Somehow, I could never seem to get better,” Green says. So she went in search of what might be missing from her treatments. At long last, she found relief in holistic therapy.

“Ninety percent of the patients who walk through my door are desperate,” Green says. “That’s fine with me. They’ve tried every other traditional approach, and I can relate to that.” Today, she treats a wide range of patients with different needs, although the bulk of her clients are athletes.

For those who suffer from muscle or joint pain, Green’s approach to treatment goes a step further than a traditional chiropractor or physical therapist. She specializes in rehabilitation and restorative healing using corrective exercises, postural alignment, nutrition education, sports specific aid and holistic lifestyle guidance.

“So my job is to evaluate you structurally, nutritionally and physically from head to toe,” explains Green, a board certified holistic health care practitioner and neuromuscular therapist.

The goal is to figure out why a certain joint or muscle is hurting before treating it. “It is my belief that you have to have both the nutritional and physical repair components to fully heal,” she says. That’s why she puts a special emphasis on her patients’ nutrition, and says the key to the success of her holistic approach with patients is communication.

“I encourage constant communication with my patients,” she says, “because establishing that relationship is the only way the patient is fully allowed to heal.”

