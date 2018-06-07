Justice Department reaches agreement to resolve Louisiana ADA investigation

The U.S. Justice Department and Louisiana Department of Health reached a settlement Wednesday in a lawsuit alleging the state of Louisiana fails to adequately serve people with disabilities.

The DOJ’s complaint alleged that the health department too often places mentally ill people in nursing homes and other institutions, instead of using community-based programs and services that would better serve people with disabilities.



Under the agreement announced by the DOJ, the state is required to create and implement a plan that expands community-based services like mobile crisis, case management, assertive community treatment, and supported housing to meet people’s needs in the community.

In addition, Louisiana will assess all existing nursing facility residents with mental illness and all new referrals for admission to determine whether they can be served appropriately in the community.



“It is important for us to ensure that Louisiana residents with serious mental illness are living in the most appropriate settings,” Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement. “And we have already begun work to implement changes to assess these patients and determine their needs.”

See the DOJ statement.