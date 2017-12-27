JR Ball: Staring into the abyss of the unknown

As 2017 comes to a close, Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball uses his latest column to briefly revisit the biggest stories of this year and to speculate about what might happen in the new year.

“It was a bigly year of Trump, as in President Donald J., transition and turmoil—not to mention a Gettysburg-like defeat in New Orleans for the Confederacy and its Lost Cause,” Ball writes. “There was much ado about everything. But enough about Harvey Weinstein’s perversions with potted plants or what it means when NFL players kneel for the national anthem, let’s look ahead to what might happen in 2018.”

From Gov. Edwin Edwards’ legacy to Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister’s long-standing push to convert the City Park Golf Course into a multiuse park, Ball offers “tongue-in-cheek” predictions about what could await us in 2018.

“Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, worried his legacy among millennials is defined only by a failed reality TV show, calls a press conference to chastise Roy Moore, the failed Alabama Republican Senate candidate, for losing an election over ‘something as minor as allegations of sleeping with underage girls,’” Ball writes. “The 90-year-old Edwards—with his wife, Trina, a mere 51 years younger, by his side—says he could understand Moore losing if ‘caught sleeping with a live boy,’ but wonders when did sleeping with coeds become an election night deal-breaker in the South?”

