Jolee Bollinger guides hospital system through the complexities of health care business

As corporate integrity officer and general counsel at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Jolee Bollinger’s work is incredibly complex.

But as Business Report details in its new Executive Spotlight feature, Bollinger’s ultimate goal is simple: Keep the sprawling hospital system focused on its mission of caring for those most in need.

“Focusing on our mission is the ultimate reason we consider or implement any action,” she says. “The single focus simplifies FMOLHS complexities because no matter what we do or how we do it, our objective is always the same.”

Of course, Bollinger’s job requires more than just a good heart. Her role is to understand the laws and regulations that impact FMOLHS and advise clients in a manner that allows the hospital system to achieve both its strategic needs and its business goals.

“The complexity of the health care business is a constant challenge,” she notes. “Often, what is a best practice in a non-health care commercial business is a criminal offense in health care. For example, providing benefits to customers in a commercial environment is simply good business. However, providing those same benefits to physicians (customers of hospitals) in the health care environment can be a criminal offense.”

Bollinger doesn’t just focus on changing health care laws. Everything is on her radar. The regulatory scheme is often counter-intuitive and poses great challenges, she says.

“Because I work with a sophisticated business team that engages in a variety of transactions, I am required to know something about most legal issues,” she says. “My knowledge base is a mile wide, but only an inch deep, except for health care regulatory and corporate work, which is my bailiwick.”

Read the full Executive Spotlight feature. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What is the greatest legal or regulatory issue that Franciscan Missionaries, or any hospital system, faces in 2017?

“It is difficult to select only one at this time. Locally, the state budget pressures and the impact of the shortfall on health care poses great challenge. Nationally, with President Trump and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, understanding the new system and adapting to it will occupy our efforts for 2017 and beyond.”

