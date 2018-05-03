John Engquist to build mixed-use development on Woman’s Hospital property
Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version to include comments from Woman’s Hospital.
Developer John Engquist has filed final development plans for the first phase of a mixed-use development on 86 acres of Airline Highway property owned by and adjacent to Woman’s Hospital.
The development, to be called Materra, will eventually include low- and medium-density housing, a multifamily complex, hotel, restaurants and commercial retail space, according to a general concept plan filed for the development several years ago.
For now, though, Enquist is concentrating on Materra’s 32-acre first phase. According to the final development plan, filed earlier today with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, phase one will consist of 124 low-density single-family houses and 17 medium-density units with some 300 parking spaces.
When Woman’s Hospital acquired the 225-acre property on the site of the former Briarwood Golf Course for its new hospital in the mid-2000s, hospital officials indicated they would eventually like to develop the excess property into some sort of mixed-use development. The hospital teamed with Engquist on the deal several months ago.
Engquist, chairman and CEO of the publicly traded heavy equipment company H&E, has become active in the development of mixed-use properties in recent years, and counts Rouzan and Americana among his local projects at the moment.
Materra, giving its location and unique relationships with Woman’s Hospital, represents a particularly good opportunity, he says.
“It’s a fabulous piece of property, number one, and then you put Woman’s Hospital in there, which is so ingrained with the fabric of Baton Rouge,” he says. “It’s going to be a real cool development with great walkability.”
With the development of Materra, Woman’s will be a destination that provides opportunities for living, socializing, working, and shopping, CEO Teri Fontenot says, adding “Our partner, John Engquist, has a proven track record of success, and we are excited about Materra becoming a paradigm for healthy, active living in our community.”were not available for comment in time for today’s publication.
The Planning Commission will take up the development at its June meeting.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!