John Bel Edwards joins governors calling for Congress to back health subsidies

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has joined a bipartisan group of governors in urging congressional leaders to support a plan to calm health insurance markets after President Donald Trump blocked federal subsidies to insurers.

The letter, signed by 10 governors, says, “Stabilizing insurance markets is one of the primary areas where Congress can take action to ensure that consumers have affordable health care options.”

The agreement by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., calls for a two-year extension of the subsidies. The governors write that Congress should extend the subsidies at least through 2019.

The letter released Wednesday night is also signed by the governors of Ohio, Colorado, Montana, Alaska, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The Associated Press has the full story.