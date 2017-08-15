Where’s Bobby Jindal now? In global investments

Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is starting a new role in the business world.

In an email sent to friends today, the former two-term Louisiana governor and presidential hopeful says he has agreed to serve as an operating advisor for Ares Management, a publicly traded global investment manager based in Los Angeles.

Ares manages more than $104 billion in credit, private equity and real estate assets across five continents. It has nearly 1,000 employees in 15 offices.

“The firm is large enough to make an impact, and the people are high quality,” Jindal writes. “I have enjoyed the private equity work I have done over the last several months, and am confident this platform will allow me to help portfolio companies accelerate their growth while also making a real impact in the changing health care environment.”

Jindal says he will primarily work with the Ares Private Equity Group, which makes equity investments in private companies. The group helps finance growth and acquisitions, and works with high-performing management teams to generate returns for their investors.

“Given my policy background at the federal and state levels, and private sector experience, I will naturally start with a strong focus in health care investments, but will also diversify over time to other areas where I can add value,” he writes. “As I have throughout my career, I continue to believe innovation in health care, driving down costs and improving patient outcomes, will come from the private sector and am excited to spend more time in that arena.”