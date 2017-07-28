Jeff Sessions could pose obstacles for medical marijuana in Louisiana

Louisiana pharmacies could begin filling their first medical marijuana prescriptions as early as next year.

“We expect it to be fast tracked now that LSU has chosen a vendor,” Mike Strain, the state’s agriculture commissioner, tells The USA Today Network of Louisiana. “LSU told us it will be ready during the first quarter of 2018.”

Not so fast… U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no fan of marijuana and the drug remains illegal under federal law.

“He has said he was going to crack down on recreational marijuana, but not medicinal,” Strain says.

The Louisiana Legislature first passed Acadiana Sen. Freddie Mills’ bill to legalize medicinal pot in 2015, but the process has dragged as amendments and concerns were addressed in follow-up legislation.

“I have people calling me every week asking when they can access this medicine, which is often a last resort,” Mills says.

LSU and Southern University are the only two entities permitted to grow the crop in Louisiana. LSU has selected its vendor, GB Sciences, and is negotiating contract terms. Southern is reviewing applications from seven companies seeking to be its vendor.

“The ultimate timetable will depend on how soon the contract can be finalized and how soon a facility can be identified and readied,” Hampton Grunewald with the LSU AgCenter says.

