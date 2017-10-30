Jeff Landry wants to join antitrust lawsuit to protect LSU medical school

Daily Report Staff
October 30, 2017

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has asked to enter the BRF-Willis-Knighton antitrust lawsuit as a friend of the court, insisting his presence will protect LSU’s medical school in Shreveport and the state’s most at-risk residents.

As The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports, Willis-Knighton filed a brief Friday with U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote supporting Landry’s entrance into the case, while BRF filed a brief with the judge in opposition.

LSU isn’t a party in BRF’s and Vantage Health Plan’s lawsuit against Willis-Knighton, but the  university is prominently involved.

BRF claims LSU conspired with Willis-Knighton to destroy it and oust it as the operator of the University Health safety net hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.

