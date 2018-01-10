Jay Dardenne to deliver keynote at Louisiana Redistricting Summit

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne will deliver the keynote address at the Louisiana Redistricting Summit taking place next week the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

The summit will focus on the process by which electoral boundaries are drawn in Louisiana. Redistricting shapes elections and influences who represents citizens locally, in the state legislature and Congress.

There’s a more intense focus on the issue nationwide as courts scrutinize Republican-drawn electoral maps in states like Wisconsin and North Carolina, where a federal court gave lawmakers less than three weeks to redraw all of their districts to be less partisan.

“We cannot wait until the next census to begin the serious discussion about Louisiana’s redistricting process and how it affects citizens across this state,” says Robert Travis Scott, president of the Public Affairs Research Council, who will present research on the effects of Louisiana redistricting in 2011.

State legislators draw legislative districts in Louisiana. The state has 105 House districts and 39 Senate districts and six congressional seats. These districts could change if new legislative boundaries are drawn.

A bipartisan group of Louisiana legislators—along with college students and other leaders from across the state—is expected to attend the summit. And redistricting expert Michael Li from the Brennan Center for Justice in New York will participate in a panel discussion on recent and pending U.S. Supreme Court decisions on redistricting cases.

“We have an opportunity as a state to explore and define the parameters that will largely set the tone for Louisiana politics and governance for the next decade,” said Matt Bailey, founder of Fair Districts Louisiana and one of the conference organizers.

The summit, which is open to the public and free to attend, will take place on Friday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. See the full agenda.