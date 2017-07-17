Jarvis Green launching shrimp line on QVC

Former New England Patriot and LSU standout Jarvis Green is adding salesman to his resume.

Green and his company, Oceans 97, will reportedly launch his new line of U.S. wild-caught shrimp on the QVC network from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.

According to published reports, Green’s gourmet shrimp will be offered in four special sauces: Garlic Butter, Asian Chimichurri, Cajun Curry and New Orleans Style BBQ. He’ll also share the story of how he retired from the NFL after nine seasons and built his business from the ground up.

“Coming from Baton Rouge, I was fortunate to enjoy shrimp that would make my mouth water on a consistent basis,” Green says. “I want people to taste my shrimp and know that they are getting the best tasting shrimp on the planet. In addition, I feel even better knowing that my shrimp supports American fishermen.”

Green is a former LSU standout and former defensive lineman for the New England Patriots. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

