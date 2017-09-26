James Carville takes job at LSU’s Manship School

James Carville, the longtime political consultant known as “the Ragin’ Cajun,” will leave Tulane University in January for a new job at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.

“The mother ship has called my pirogue home,” Carville says in a statement.

Carville, an LSU and LSU law graduate, served as a senior advisor to Bill Clinton during his 1992 campaign for president, and has worked on campaigns in 23 countries. For the past nine years, he has taught at Tulane. His wife, Mary Matalin, is a longtime Republican strategist who worked for George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, among others.

In his new gig, Carville will teach in the Manship school’s political communication concentration, including a seminar on contemporary political issues and a senior class that will deeply examine one significant issue, such as Louisiana’s coastal erosion, according to an LSU statement.

Manship Dean Jerry Ceppos, who will step down next year, says Carville’s new position will be funded through philanthropic gifts.