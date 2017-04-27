Izzo’s owners opening new pizzeria in former Goûter location

The owners of Izzo’s Illegal Burrito and LIT Pizza are opening a new wood-fire pizzeria this summer in the building Goûter formerly occupied in Mid City.

Ozzie Fernandez and Gary Kovacs announced today that they will open their latest concept, Rocca Pizzeria, at 3897 Government St., off East Drive.

“Rocca Pizzeria was created out of our desire to introduce an authentic Naples-style pizzeria in Baton Rouge where the experience revolves around high quality ingredients cooked in a wood-fired oven,” Fernandez says in a statement.

The pizzeria will pay homage to the old-world Italian tradition of Neapolitan-style pizza, but with a “Neo twist,” the owners say.

A Forza Forni wood-fired oven is being imported from Italy, and the ingredients will include traditional “00” flour with combinations of artisan cheeses, imported and house-cured meats, sauces and vegetables.

And unlike the craft-your-own-pizza concept offered at LIT, Rocca will have a set menu, Fernandez says. The Mid City location also will probably be the only one, making Rocca a true neighborhood restaurant.

“Mid City kind of lends itself to that,” Fernandez says. “It’s not looking for a chain type of pizza.”

The former Goûter location was a great location, he adds.

The restaurant’s menu will feature chef-inspired pizzas, small plates and salads. Local craft beers will be on tap, and customers will be able to purchase wine by the bottle or by glass. Rocca also will have walk-up counter service.

Fernandez and Kovacs hope the restaurant will become a local favorite among Mid City residents.

The neighborhood’s ongoing revitalization, nightlife and events as well as its proximity to downtown Baton Rouge made it an attractive location for the new restaurant concept, says Fernandez, adding that he has been working on the concept for some time.

“Mid City has, over the years, definitely been more attractive. People are moving back there and it’s a great residential area,” Fernandez says. “It’s slowly but surely making its way back to downtown.”

Fernandez and Kovacs are collaborating with local marketing agency MESH to develop the restaurant’s concept and brand, their statement says. Local architecture firm Ritter Maher is designing the building, Fernandez says, adding that they will go into permitting soon.

Fernandez and Kovacs founded Izzo’s in 2001 and opened LIT Pizza, their second concept, in 2016. Izzo’s has 17 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi. LIT Pizza is located in Baton Rouge at the south gates of LSU with current plans to open additional locations throughout Louisiana.

—Alexandria Burris