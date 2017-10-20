Izzo’s, Lit Pizza planned for City Square Shopping Center

The founders of Lit Pizza and Izzo’s Illegal Burrito are bringing the two fast casual concepts to the Highland and Bluebonnet area, with plans next year to open new locations of each restaurant at developer Kevin Nguyen’s City Square Shopping Center.

Co-founder Ozzie Fernandez says the brands will be located side-by-side in the shopping center, which is currently under construction. The suites will be roughly 2,800-square-feet, with seating to accommodate roughly 75 people in each space. The two restaurants will share an outdoor patio.

The side-by-side restaurants are a new model for Fernandez and business partner, Gary Kovacs, who hope to capitalize on their complementary build-your-own brands. Fernandez says the partners hope to replicate the side-by-side models elsewhere, if the opportunity arises.

The Lit Pizza in City Square Shopping Center will be the restaurant’s fifth location while the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito will be the 18th to open.

The duo plan to open two Izzo’s and four more Lit Pizza’s in 2018, says Fernandez, and they are also launching Rocca, a wood-fire pizzeria concept, in the the building formerly occupied by Goûter on Government Street.

The restaurant has been slowed by weather and permitting delays, Fernandez says. A target opening date has not been set.

—Alexandria Burris