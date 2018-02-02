Izzo’s: Ex-employee confessed to stealing burrito recipe for Rouses

There’s a new twist in the multimillion-dollar lawsuit pitting Rouses Supermarkets against Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, WWL-TV reports.

Izzo’s filed an affidavit in its federal racketeering case on Thursday, claiming a former employee has confessed to stealing the chain’s recipe book and was hired as a deli manager for Rouses so he could use the book to set up a burrito bar based on Izzo’s “Roll-Your-Own” model.

The former employee, Patrick Dartez, says he stole the book in 2011, cut out the Izzo’s logo from the pages and brought it to the Rouses in Lafayette, where he used it to teach other employees how to prepare burritos and other foods.

The affidavit, referenced in documents Izzo’s filed yesterday and today, has been restricted from view in the federal court’s online filing system.

Rouses’ attorney, Molly Wells, says the company does not comment on pending litigation.

