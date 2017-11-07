iPhone users can now send cash in the Messages app

Apple is soft-launching direct, person-to-person payments in an iMessage today with the Apple Pay Cash beta.

TechCrunch reports the feature, announced earlier this year, allows users to send and receive cash inside the Messages app on iPhones. You can opt-in on using the iOS Public Beta program here.

Once you’ve updated, an Apple Pay button in the apps section of Messages allows you to initiate a payment. Payments also can be triggered by simply asking for money in a message or tapping on a message sent by someone else asking for money.

The source of funding is any debit or credit card a user has added to Apple Pay.

TechCrunch has the full story.