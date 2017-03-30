Investor sells Bluebonnet strip center and store for $1.5M

Less than a year and half after a Houma-based investor purchased a small retail center and neighboring store on Bluebonnet Boulevard for roughly $1.4 million, the properties have been sold for nearly $1.5 million

In a deal that closed Wednesday, DCM Investments LLC, represented by Frank McNabb, sold the properties at 8645 and 8655 Bluebonnet Blvd.—located between Perkins and Highland roads—to Elom Investments LLC, represented by members Michael Marist Bourg and Angele D. Bourg.

Ransom Pipes of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer, and Scot Guidry of Mike Falgoust & Associates LLC represented the seller.

McNabb bought the properties, comprising roughly 10,000 square feet, last January as investments, with plans to complete some cosmetic upgrades. The recent sale is the third time the properties have changed hands since 2014.

Pipes says his client also purchased the properties as investments. The retail center is home to Salon du Sud and Java Mama coffee shop and has 2,358 square feet of space available. Banbury Cross Children’s Clothing Store is listed at 8655 Bluebonnet Blvd. All of the current stores will remain in their locations.

—Alexandria Burris