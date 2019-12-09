Investment Tip of the Week, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Can you make your losses work for you?

Tax-loss harvesting—using investment losses to offset investment tax responsibilities—may be one way to potentially reduce your overall tax liability. And while the Wells Fargo Investment Institute reminds investors that your investment plan should not be focused on tax concerns, offsetting your capital gains with stocks sold at a loss could be considered part of your year-end strategy. Learn more in the full report here.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is not a legal or tax advisor. Be sure to consult your own tax advisor and investment professional before taking any action that may involve tax consequences.