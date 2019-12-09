Investment Tip of the Week, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader and Brandon Hurley: Can you make your losses work for you?

Tax-loss harvesting—using investment losses to offset investment tax responsibilities—may be one way to potentially reduce your overall tax liability. And while the Wells Fargo Investment Institute reminds investors that your investment plan should not be focused on tax concerns, offsetting your capital gains with stocks sold at a loss could be considered part of your year-end strategy. Learn more in the full report here.
Home Uncategorized Investment Tip of the Week, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors Breaux Nader...