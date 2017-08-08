Investment company owned by former LSU baseball star gets new headquarters

Champion Wealth Strategies, a local wealth management company owned by a former Catholic High and LSU baseball player, has a new headquarters after the owner and two partners bought an office building on Perkins Road for $1.4 million.

Patrick Coogan, who pitched for LSU in the 1997 College World Series, is the owner of Champion Wealth Strategies, which will occupy a building across the street from Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Coogan also co-owns a company called CWS Elite along with Chad Durbin, who played for several major league teams over 14 seasons, and Lance Mayeux, both of whom work for Coogan’s wealth management firm.

The trio bought the office building in a deal that closed July 28, says Tigue Bonneval with Audubon Real Estate Associates, who represented the buyers.

After playing college ball for the Tigers as an All-American pitcher, Coogan went on to play for the St. Louis Cardinals for six seasons before returning to Baton Rouge and later founding the company.

Durbin, a relief pitcher, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the ‘90s and played for several teams, including the 2008 World Series champion Philadelphia Phillies, until retiring in 2013. Durbin is now a wealth manager for Coogan’s firm. Mayeaux, who graduated from Woodlawn High, played quarterback at McNeese State.

Don Joffrion, represented by Matthew Laborde of Elifin Realty, was the seller of the new CWS headquarters, which is also home to Nola Lending Group. CWS is moving from its current location on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the library.

—Sam Karlin