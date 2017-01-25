How to invest in millennials and reap the rewards down the road

Millennials. The mere mention of those born between 1981 and 1997 can draw a collective groan from older co-workers and supervisors, who often find themselves at odds with their junior generation as they increasingly work alongside one another. But as Business Report details in a feature from the current issue, the key to intergenerational workplace harmony is better understanding.

We’ve all heard the clichés about millennials in the workplace: They’re entitled, self-absorbed nonconformists who show little loyalty to their employers and will happily job-hop for the promise of a little more money or a slightly better working atmosphere. And perhaps least flattering of all, they’re lazy. Corey Tisdale, chief operating officer at ShoppersChoice.com, has heard all the clichés, too—and he isn’t buying any of them.

“It’s not a millennial thing. It’s a communication thing,” says Tisdale, whose Baton Rouge-based firm counts millennials as 80% of its workforce. “If you bring them into the process and involve them, it all falls into place.”

Whether you’re a fan of millennials or not, here’s the bottom line: They have surpassed baby boomers as the largest share of the U.S. population and have overtaken Generation X as the largest age group in the workforce, according to Pew Research Center.

Baton Rouge area employers whose workforces are largely made up of millennials say companies are missing out on a big opportunity for future success if they’re not already investing in millennials. Tisdale says that starts by engaging them.

“Make sure they understand what they do makes an impact,” he says. “They get excited, and when they get excited, they do good work.”

ShoppersChoice.com, which specializes in outdoor kitchens and patio accessories, is an obvious draw for tech-savvy millennials, Tisdale says, but what retains them is a company culture in which they feel like they’re part of a team. The company offers all employees opportunities to accomplish goals and contribute to the company, which is of high value to millennials. They also enjoy the open communication and feedback between management and employees.

