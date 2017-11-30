International travel to Louisiana flat while US sees drop

Despite a drop in international travel to the U.S. that is concerning some in the tourism industry, Louisiana stayed relatively flat this year, and state officials are anticipating growth in the coming years.

“We are bucking the national trend in 2016,” says Barry Landry, director of communications for the Louisiana Office of Tourism. “We’ve really put a focus on trying to get that international travel here.”

International visitors are a highly-sought-after segment of the tourism industry, as they stay longer and spend more money than other types of travellers, propping up a multibillion-dollar industry.

But the U.S. has struggled this year with attracting international tourists. Inbound visitors from other countries dropped nearly 4% through June, according to the latest government data available. That comes on the heels of a 2.4% drop from 2015 to 2016.

Since President Donald Trump’s election, national reports have questioned whether the administration’s proposed travel bans, Mexican border wall and anti-immigrant statements would put a damper on international travel to the U.S.

And in a news release issued this week, the U.S. Travel Association highlighted the nearly 4% decrease in the first part of this year, calling the numbers “deeply concerning” to the industry.

“These numbers are an undeniable wake-up call, and correcting this troubling trend needs to become a national priority,” CEO Roger Dow says in a statement. “The travel industry will turn over every stone looking for all available policy options to better promote the U.S. as an international destination, and we stand ready to partner with the federal government to grow travel, and American jobs and exports along with it.”

But in Louisiana, a combination of a renewed focus among state officials on attracting foreign visitors and more international flights at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has helped keep the industry afloat. Plus, the type of international visitors to Louisiana are typically more experienced travellers, which helps mitigate the impacts of federal policy changes.

Louisiana tends to get more well-seasoned travellers who know that federal immigration or travel policies won’t impact them, whereas larger cities get a lot of first-time travellers who could be scared off by such changes, Landry says.

In 2012, the state began a concerted effort to attract international visitors to the state, he adds. Officials began travelling overseas frequently to court foreign media and pitch the state as an exciting travel destination. That effort began paying off in 2015, with the state seeing a 36% increase in international visitors from the year before.

From August 2016 to August 2017, arrivals at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport increased by 136%, largely due to the addition of British Airways and Condor.

Louisiana ranked 16th in market share for international travel in 2016, with 519,000 visitors that year. The vast majority of those went to New Orleans, which was the 23rd-most visited city in the U.S.

While Louisiana-specific numbers aren’t available this year, Landry says the state anticipates continuing an upward trend, and hopes to break into the top 10 in the coming years. In particular, state officials are making a push to attract more Chinese visitors, a large and growing market that is up for grabs in the U.S.

