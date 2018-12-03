On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, McMains halfway toward $350K Capable Kids Campaign goal

With 28 days to go in its Capable Kids Campaign, McMains Children’s Developmental Center is reporting $40,000 more in fundraising than last year’s total amount raised.

Fundraising for the 2018 campaign, which launched in September and runs through Dec. 31, hit the $190,749.45 mark today, which the United Nations recognizes annually as its International Day of Persons with Disabilities. That’s roughly 54% of the center’s $350,000 campaign goal, says McMains Executive Director Anne Hindrichs.

“We hear a lot about training the next generation of our workforce,” says Hindrichs, “but often people with disabilities are left out of that conversation when they absolutely should be included.”

The metric offers an early glimpse of local nonprofit fundraising in 2018. For some, such as Capital Area United Way, it’s too early to tell how this year will compare to years past.

“From a dollar standpoint, we don’t know where we’re going to land, but we’re happy with the amount of pitches and presentations we’ve been able to give,” Kyle Bove, CAUW vice president of resource development and marketing, told Daily Report last week about its workplace giving campaign. “But we don’t know what the return will be until the new year.”

Companies or individuals can donate to the Capable Kids Campaign here.