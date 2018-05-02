Inspections could begin this week on troubled downtown Baton Rouge library site

Inspectors will start tearing out drywall at the downtown library construction site later this week, as they begin the process of trying to determine what caused a structural failure in the building’s cantilever in late April.

Officials from the city-parish met today with representatives from the construction, engineering and architectural firms involved in the $19 million library project. Also at the table for the first time today were representatives from Exponent, a third-party engineering firm the city has hired to do an independent analysis of the project alongside the project manager WHLC Architecture, also the building’s architect.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says no new information has emerged in recent days as to the cause of the failure—apparently stemming from a faulty weld—as well as when or how it will be repaired and how much that might add to the cost of the project.

Though documents reportedly show contractor Buquet & Leblanc blames a faulty design by WHLC for the problem, the city-parish has not come to that conclusion, and experts tell Daily Report it’s far too soon to point the finger at any single entity. Both firms, the engineer on the project and the inspection agency that was used to test the building materials have declined to comment.

“It’s going to be a slow process,” Gissel says. “There’s no timeline yet.”

For now, the immediate focus is on drawing up a plan for which parts of the building to open for inspection first. The city-parish is also trying to determine when it will be safe to reopen the east-bound lane of North Boulevard, which has remained closed since construction crews first alerted the city-parish to their concerns about the building’s integrity two weeks ago.

While the situation concerning a high-profile, publicly funded project is slow and filled with uncertainty, Gissel says the administration is confident it is handling it in the best way possible.

“We’re attempting to be as diligent as we can be to make sure we’re protecting the public and the public’s investment,” he says. “We’ve covered our bases and we’re being as diligent as we can.”