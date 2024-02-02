Inside The Seed, the new interactive STEAM-focused gallery at LASM

Last weekend, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum unveiled the first glimpse of its four-part renovation with the opening of its STEAM-focused gallery, The Seed.

In discussion since 2018 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Seed opened its doors Saturday, Jan. 27. The space is targeted toward kids ages 8 to 15, aiming to plant the seeds of science, technology, engineering, art and math in the minds of young artists and scientists. In hands-on stations, visitors can learn about the elements on the periodic table, solve challenging engineering problems and explore The Seed’s Curiosity Zone, just to name a few.

In 2022, LASM began a four-phase capital improvement campaign to renovate the museum’s hands-on areas into four interactive, STEAM-based spaces. The Seed is the first phase. By 2026, the museum will boast three additional interactive spaces.

“It will be a new hands-on wing of the museum,” says LASM Development Director and interim board liaison Frances Lee. “By calling it the STEAM Station, we are going to really open it up and really make it fun and engaging and make it a whole area in the museum instead of just a couple of galleries.”

Proceeds from LASM’s annual galas in 2022 and 2023 (as well as the upcoming gala in October 2024) supported the project.

