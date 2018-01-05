‘inRegister’: Todd Graves brings Baton Rouge flavor to DC Mardi Gras

Todd Graves has been on the road a lot lately.

As inRegister details in its new cover story, the Baton Rouge native and Raising Cane’s founder opened 80 new locations in the last year alone, bringing the total to 360, while traveling weekly to meet with his corporate team in Plano, Texas.

Graves also took his wife, Gwen, and two children to the Middle East to visit Raising Cane’s international locations in Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai and traveled to Greece for fun. But what keeps him anchored is Baton Rouge.

“I feel comfortable, warm and inspired here. It’s a really special place. I love the culture and the people,” Graves says. “I could never be away from my friends and my family long enough to live anywhere else.”

The incredibly energetic Graves is as pro-hometown as it gets. And this month, he’ll bring his love of all things Baton Rouge—along with his Midas touch—to Washington D.C., where he will serve as king of D.C. Mardi Gras.

Several months ago, Todd Graves got a call from his longtime friend Garret Graves, the Louisiana 6th District Congressman and current D.C. Mardi Gras chairman. Garret had the responsibility to select this year’s royal court, and he asked Todd to serve as king.

“I’ve always thought the world of him,” says Garret. “I love the fact that that kind of personal commitment and drive can yield the incredible success he has achieved. I’m a big fan of people who come in with disruptive models, and who don’t do things by the book, and that’s Todd.”

