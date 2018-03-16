‘inRegister’: Local grocers find fresh ways to thrive in Baton Rouge despite increasing competition

As Baton Rouge has evolved from small city to booming hub, the roads have gotten wider, the traffic has gotten worse, and many big businesses have made their way onto the Capital City scene.

But as inRegister details in a feature from the current issue, one thing that has remained the same is the community’s commitment to the neighborhood grocery store.

From Alexander’s and Matherne’s to Calvin’s and Calandro’s—as well as Bet-R, Rouses and Robert Fresh Market—these community favorites continue to thrive thanks to the bonds of Cajun cuisine and personal connections.

“I think local grocery stores are more popular in Baton Rouge than other cities of similar size, such as Tallahassee, for two reasons,” says Lathan Alexander, owner of Alexander’s Highland Market. “The first reason is that our food culture here in Louisiana is so starkly different that national chains can’t pick up things like king cake or gumbo. The second reason is Associated Grocers, which is a massive distribution center that is member owned. It gives local stores buying power, which is something stores in other cities do not have.”

And while Baton Rouge has expanded around Calvin’s in Bocage, with a Whole Foods popping up just a stone’s throw away, owner Calvin Lindsly says business keeps getting better. How? Two words: customer service.

“People come here because we care about our customers,” he says. “We know the people, the children, and we take care of each other. That’s the key to success.”

This old-school approach to groceries shows that while innovation is important, the real reason local groceries thrive is the people. And according to Lindsly, those people are not limited to the small neighborhoods around the store, or even the Capital City. For Calvin’s, the sky is the limit, especially with such irresistible chicken salad.

Read the full feature.