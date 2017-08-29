Industrial tax exemption changes worry Baton Rouge plant managers

As East Baton Rouge and other Louisiana parishes decide whether to extend the Industrial Tax Exemption Program to manufacturers, plant managers say they’re concerned about instability that could arise in the program.

“Prior to last year there was a predictable way for doing business,” says Connie Fabre, executive director of the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. “Now it’s changed and you have many entities involved.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order last year putting authority over the 80-year-old ITEP, an incentive that abates local property taxes over a five-year period, into the hands of local governing entities.

The ITEP process is still being worked out in many parishes including in East Baton Rouge, where the city-parish, the school board and the sheriff’s office all have a say in which companies receive the incentive. Historically, the state generously approved the incentive and rubber stamped renewals.

But now, Fabre says “you’ve got a lot more cooks in the kitchen.”

Concerns over the program are among a list of worries—including oil prices and rail car delays—echoed in the latest quarterly survey of GBRIA members who manage petrochemical, energy, paper, pharmaceutical, pipeline, storage, terminal and other industrial sites.

Members at 31 companies—roughly half the membership—weighed in on the recent survey, which largely reflects optimism about increased plant production and facility spending.

Fabre says the survey was conducted prior to the Hurricane Harvey impacting Texas.

Local plant facilities could still see a production increase in the wake of the storm, particularly if they’re under pressure to increase demand or delay maintenance to supplement sister plants shut down or significantly impacted by Harvey, Fabre says.

—Alexandria Burris