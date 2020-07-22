Imposter syndrome: #GirlsClub founder Lauren Bailey takes on the topic in Baton Rouge at the Influential Women in Business livestreamed event

Ever heard of imposter syndrome?

Yes, even women at the top of their fields experience it—in fact, high-performers perhaps more so than any other group.

#GirlsClub and Factor 8 founder Lauren Bailey is coming to Baton Rouge next week to “get real” and talk about why we have it, how to overcome it and how to increase our own personal success through courage and self-confidence.

She’s the keynote speaker for the Influential Women in Business celebration on Wednesday, July 29. Originally planned as a live event, the celebration will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. via YouTube and Facebook in keeping with restrictions on community events due to the pandemic. Register for the celebration here.

“LB,” as she’s known, is the founder and president of three successful brands: Factor 8, providing front-line job training for inside sellers and managers; The Sales Bar, a subscription-based virtual sales training platform; and #GirlsClub, a community and development program helping more women earn leadership positions in sales.

Before entrepreneurship, Lauren led multiple sales divisions in the technology sector and then switched hats to building corporate training departments and launching virtual sales programs Globally for IBM and SAP. Today Lauren and her teams at Factor 8, The Sales Bar and #GirlsClub are on a mission to change lives by helping all levels of sales feel more confident and more successful at work.

Known on the speaker circuit for her authentic style and spunk, Bailey’s presentations are fun and energetic, but also provide practical tips for change.

The 2020 Influential Women in Business being honored at the event are:

• Cheri Ausberry, Louisiana customer service manager, Entergy

• Kim Bowman, founder, The Bella Bowman Foundation

• Stacia Haynie, executive vice president and provost, LSU

• Racheal Hebert, president and CEO, Sexual Trauma Awareness & Response Center

• Norisha Kirts Glover, owner, NRK Construction

• Gloria Moncada, refinery manager, ExxonMobil

• Tiffany Stewart, director of Behavior Technology Laboratory and Pennington Diabetes Clinic, Pennington Biomedical Research Center

• Padma Vatsavai, founder and CEO, Vinformatix

The celebration will follow an 8:30 a.m. webcast, Influential Women in Business: A Conversation About Resilience. Join us for an hour of conversation with five former Influential Women in Business honorees. In this moderated and Q+A session, we’ll talk about how the ability to be resilient—to bounce back, regroup, and lead and inspire others—is an enormously important attribute for women, both in their professional and personal lives. Panelists will share the source of our resilience and what has sustained and challenged it—not just in this moment in time, but throughout their lives and careers.

Panelists are L’Auberge Baton Rouge Vice President and General Manager Kim Ginn, Jani-King of Baton Rouge franchise owner Monique Scott-Spaulding, ExxonMobil Chemical Baton Rouge Polyolefins Plant Manager Angela Zeringue, Emergent Method Director of Training Julie Laperouse, and author and leadership coach Dima Ghawi. Register for the morning webcast here.

Both events are free and are sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, b1BANK, Kean Miller LLP, Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge and Skincare Aesthetics of Baton Rouge.

Click here to register for the 8:30 a.m. webcast. Click here to register for the 11 a.m. virtual awards event., featuring keynote speaker Lauren Bailey.