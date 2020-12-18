Impactful philanthropy: 3 local organizations worthy of support this season

Sponsored by b1BANK

As you prepare to give during this challenging holiday season, it’s important to know how you can donate responsibly to be sure your contribution is used appropriately. Baton Rouge has a number of worthwhile organizations making your donations stretch in order to touch many in our community. Known for its community impact, this year b1BANK made a list, checked it twice, and shared a few of the fantastic local organizations they support.

GIVE CREATIVELY

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has taken a leading local, state, and national role in the COVID-19 crisis by expanding Creative Relief, an emergency planning and response program originally established after the 2016 Flood. The Creative Relief fund now awards grants to artists, arts administrators and art-related technical workers whose creative practices and incomes are being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program addresses our community’s needs through an artistic lens and employs artists in answer to those needs. Additionally, Arts Council reaches more than 500,000 people annually through its programs and initiatives, and directly employs or contracts with more than 250 Louisiana artists yearly. Contributions to the Arts Council impact an 11-parish region that includes East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and Washington. Visit artsbr.org to learn more.

THE GIFT OF MENTORSHIP

Since 1979, Big Buddy has provided positive role models and quality learning experience for over 400 underserved youth per week in Baton Rouge. Giving your time or donations to Big Buddy will directly help to build a community of mentoring relationships that advance and inspire our young people. Big Buddy’s vision is that every child has a positive role model leading him/her to make good choices, resulting in a healthy and rewarding life. Get involved at bigbuddyprogram.org.

CHARITY THAT COMFORTS

Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association is on a mission to advocate for timely placement of children in permanent, safe and stable homes. Since 1992, 1,429 CASA volunteers have provided a voice in court for 3,257 abused children in East Baton Rouge Parish. Capital Area CASA Association has diverse funders from both the public and private sectors, but the community is its lifeblood. You can help CASA continue its advocacy for abused children by making a monetary contribution. Your tax deductible donation will support the work of CASA in East Baton Rouge Parish. To make a donation, click here.

However you decide to give this year, know that even a little bit can make a big difference. Consider these and other local organizations to help your generosity reach as far as possible in your community.