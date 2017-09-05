Mayor: ‘Immediate action’ planned to address sharp rise in Baton Rouge homicides

Several city-parish leaders today announced new initiatives aimed at tamping down homicides, which the interim police chief said have increased by 100% so far in 2017 compared to the same time last year.

“We are very cognizant of this rise” in violent crime, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said at a press conference at City Hall. “Our goal and our commitment is certainly to work together to take immediate action.”

There have been 57 homicides so far in 2017, compared to around 22 homicides at this point last year, said interim BRPD Chief Jonny Dunnam. Law enforcement leaders said domestic violence and other violent crimes had also ticked up this year.

BRPD has increased its policing activity throughout the city, Dunnam said. He also called on residents to come forward with any information about killings.

District Attorney Hillar Moore warned people should be wary of putting too much weight into short-run data, but agreed that leaders should be concerned about this year’s numbers, calling 2017 a “frustrating year.” Moore’s office has for months been eyeing the increased crime and has held weekly meetings on the issue, and plans on collaborating more closely with the U.S. Attorney’s office and other agencies.

“We’re short deputies and police, and that does affect their abilities to do things,” Moore said. “We need to fully staff our agencies.”

While Broome wouldn’t commit to requesting funding in next year’s budget for two additional police academies, which Dunnam is requesting, she said it is a goal of hers to “close the gaps.” BRPD is currently 60 officers short of being fully staffed and the one planned academy this year will bring in another 15 to 20.

Broome is also reconvening members of her transition team who developed a “blueprint” for public safety, asking them to look at the rising criminal activity and develop potential solutions. The mayor pointed to blight prevention, lighting of streets and “collaboration” among agencies and the public. While she noted the nearly 30 crime prevention districts in the city, she also asked residents to revive neighborhood watch programs.

—Sam Karlin